Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $190,738.26 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 7,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $190,738.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Joshua Harley sold 5,486 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $139,838.14.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $188,414.03.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joshua Harley sold 3,550 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $91,199.50.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harley sold 1,155 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $32,074.35.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

Shares of FTHM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,097. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $369.01 million, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.67 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. On average, analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fathom by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

