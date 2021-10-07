Fear NFTs Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00098581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00133219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,151.99 or 1.00132315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.73 or 0.06353004 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

