Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0243 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $47,307.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

