Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.00

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $113.96, with a volume of 27258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $347,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.