Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,054,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 8,335,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,586,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.09.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

FMCC opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.