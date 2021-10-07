Fei Protocol Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $425.47 million and approximately $50.39 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00062653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00133250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,895.01 or 1.00169550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.07 or 0.06568435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

