Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 2,738 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $170,240.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82.

On Monday, August 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00.

MYOV stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,205. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after acquiring an additional 140,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

