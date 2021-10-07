Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,361.11 ($30.85).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,357 ($30.79) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,313.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,408.92. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.