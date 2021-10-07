Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is Carmignac Gestion’s 9th Largest Position

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 3.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $295,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after buying an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,353,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,310,000 after buying an additional 779,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.20. The company had a trading volume of 67,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,095. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

