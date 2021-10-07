Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,987,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.93% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $6,940,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 141.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 88,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $121.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

