Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 344.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 88,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $121.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 865.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

