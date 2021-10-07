Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.60

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.60 and traded as low as C$10.22. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.30, with a volume of 178,590 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.60.
In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$1,143,885.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$965,501.60. Also, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81. Insiders sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952 over the last ninety days.
About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.