Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.60

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.60 and traded as low as C$10.22. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.30, with a volume of 178,590 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 27.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.60.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$1,143,885.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$965,501.60. Also, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81. Insiders sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952 over the last ninety days.

Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

