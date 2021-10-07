Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Cap of $7.97 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $72.22 or 0.00133238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $7.97 billion and approximately $1.42 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00063533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00098476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.38 or 1.00034520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.92 or 0.06577259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 110,367,243 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

