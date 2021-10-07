Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. 191,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

FIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Filo Mining (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

