Financial Advisors LLC Buys 21,669 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $38,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 172,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.86. 622,054 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

