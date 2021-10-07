Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,215,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,250,000.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $78.55. 5,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

