Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,926 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $239,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.5% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 105,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.80. 609,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The company has a market cap of $257.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.