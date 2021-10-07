Financial Comparison: Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Aspen Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Aspen Technology $709.38 million 12.99 $319.80 million $4.81 28.56

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Aspen Technology 45.08% 48.61% 24.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Aspen Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Venus Acquisition and Aspen Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Technology 1 1 3 0 2.40

Aspen Technology has a consensus target price of $154.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.64%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Venus Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments. The Subscription and Software segment offers licensing of process optimization, asset performance management software solutions and associated support services. The Services and Other segment includes professional services, and training. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

