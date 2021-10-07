Financial Contrast: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) & Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lloyds Banking Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 14.50% 11.91% 1.05% Lloyds Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Lloyds Banking Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México $6.51 billion 1.19 $889.88 million $0.70 8.16 Lloyds Banking Group $43.50 billion 1.02 $1.69 billion $0.12 20.83

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lloyds Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México and Lloyds Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lloyds Banking Group 1 5 9 0 2.53

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México currently has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 27.85%. Given Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is more favorable than Lloyds Banking Group.

Summary

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México beats Lloyds Banking Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions. The Global Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers global transaction banking, financial solutions and advisory, and corporate finance to Mexican and multinational corporations, financial groups, and large institutional clients. The firm products include mortgages, credit cards, payroll loans, loans, and other. The company was founded on November 16, 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of products and services such as lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services to SMEs, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment includes insurance, investment, and wealth management products and services. The company was founded by George Truett Tate on October 21, 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

