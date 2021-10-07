Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Microsoft by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 479,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 2,703 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft stock opened at $293.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

