Financial Review: Bitfarms (BITF) versus Its Rivals

Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) is one of 99 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bitfarms to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bitfarms and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million -$16.29 million -26.47 Bitfarms Competitors $6.34 billion $1.33 billion 51.76

Bitfarms’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bitfarms and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitfarms Competitors 926 3840 8070 265 2.59

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Bitfarms’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30% Bitfarms Competitors -12.50% -17.49% -3.58%

Summary

Bitfarms peers beat Bitfarms on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

