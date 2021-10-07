Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FNCH traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,480. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNCH. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 116.7% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at $2,368,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 102.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at $695,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.