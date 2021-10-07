Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading Down 3.2%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.67. 708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 83,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter valued at $91,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

