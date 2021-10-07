FIO Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.31 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $68.25 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001093 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000741 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 784,888,739 coins and its circulating supply is 357,997,018 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

