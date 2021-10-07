Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in September

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCMGF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

