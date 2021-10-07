First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 124,131 shares.The stock last traded at $46.62 and had previously closed at $45.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,140,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 170,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

