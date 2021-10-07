First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,225,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 122,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 84,884.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

