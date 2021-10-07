First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.50

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $561.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.16 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

