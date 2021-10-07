First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Foundation traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 3972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 19.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

