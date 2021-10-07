First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Position Increased by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,434 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian accounts for 4.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Hawaiian worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.78. 6,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,723. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

