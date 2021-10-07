First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 310,356 shares.The stock last traded at $240.29 and had previously closed at $237.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

