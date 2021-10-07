First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.20

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

