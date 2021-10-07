First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 176,765 shares.The stock last traded at $33.68 and had previously closed at $33.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,344,000 after acquiring an additional 77,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,650,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 763,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 255,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,782 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.