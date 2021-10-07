First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in September

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

MCEF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $20.79. 14,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCEF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter.

