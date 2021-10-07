First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in September

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
MCEF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $20.79. 14,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.
