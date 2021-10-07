First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.34 and last traded at $111.31. Approximately 29,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 70,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.16.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.