First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QABA) were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.37 and last traded at $57.20. Approximately 30,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 23,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.