First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) shares were down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.19 and last traded at $56.99. Approximately 70,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 63,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.