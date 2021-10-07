First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.21 and last traded at $66.70. 1,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53.

