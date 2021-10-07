FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.30% of FirstCash worth $40,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in FirstCash by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

