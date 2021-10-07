FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.47

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.47 ($1.12) and traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.16). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.14), with a volume of 3,292,861 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42.

In related news, insider Matthew Gregory sold 119,686 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12), for a total value of £102,929.96 ($134,478.65). Also, insider Jane Ann Lodge bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £13,050 ($17,049.91). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,515 shares of company stock worth $6,509,936.

About FirstGroup (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.