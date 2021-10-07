FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 334,276 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.