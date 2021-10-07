Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,889,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 8,141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS FCUUF opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a current ratio of 20.37. The firm has a market cap of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 3.00. Fission Uranium has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

FCUUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.80 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

