Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up to $175.75

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $175.75, but opened at $183.84. Five Below shares last traded at $183.33, with a volume of 8,090 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.75 and a 200-day moving average of $194.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Five Below by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Five Below by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,243,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

