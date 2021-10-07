Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

FSBC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,022. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

