Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FFC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,328. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
