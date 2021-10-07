Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FFC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,328. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

