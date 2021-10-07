FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $19.90

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.90, but opened at $19.12. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

