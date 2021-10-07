Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 9,587 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $143,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

