Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 9,587 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $143,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
