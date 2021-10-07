FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SKOR) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.76 and last traded at $53.79. Approximately 9,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 20,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.