FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.04 and last traded at $37.93. Approximately 1,442,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 954,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GUNR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter.

