FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 97,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 205,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 218,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 51,529 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 185,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter.

